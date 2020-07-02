Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.07.2020 | 5:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Naagin 4: Nia Sharma poses on the set with ‘Naagin’, Vijayendra Kumeria turns photographer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Naagin 4 is one of the most highly anticipated shows of Indian television. Currently shooting for the finale of the fourth season, Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria with Rashami Desai recently joining the team. After a long break of three months, the team has finally reunited on the sets to shoot for the finale and the producers along with the channel have made sure to provide protective gear to the crew.

Naagin 4 Nia Sharma poses on the set with ‘Naagin’, Vijayendra Kumeria turns photographer

While there were reunions on the sets without hugs and handshakes, the actors are still happy to be back to work. According to Ekta Kapoor, the finale of Naagin 4 will be kick-ass and then the makers will move on to Naagin 5 with an entirely new cast. Enjoying the last days on set, Nia Sharma posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories where she’s kissing a ‘naagin’ while Vijayendra Kumeria turns photographer for her.

Take a look at it.

Naagin 4 Nia Sharma poses on the set with ‘Naagin’, Vijayendra Kumeria turns photographer

Naagin 4 Nia Sharma poses on the set with ‘Naagin’, Vijayendra Kumeria turns photographer

The shows of Colors TV will air fresh episodes from July 6 according to a statement put out by the channel.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, Naagin 4 and other Colors TV shows to air from July 6

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee contemplated suicide after…

FWICE appeals celebrities to distance from…

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star…

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification