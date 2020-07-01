Bollywood Hungama

Choti Sarrdaarni, Naagin 4 and other Colors TV shows to air from July 6

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The television industry came to a standstill on March 19 for the first time in years due to the infamous Coronavirus outbreak. The actors have missed being on sets and needless to say, the channels and production houses have faced monetary losses during this break. Now, the industry has steadily, albeit slowly, started functioning and the shoots have resumed for a few days. Most of the shows are currently working on collecting a bank of episodes for the smooth telecast.

Choti Sarrdaarni, Naagin 4 and other Colors TV shows to air from July 6

In a statement from the channel, Colors TV announced that the new episodes of shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Naagin 4, and others will telecast from July 6. The fans have been eagerly waiting for new episodes and it looks like the wait is almost over. The guidelines are being followed thoroughly by the channel and the crew is required to wear protective gear at all times. Take a look at the announcement posted by the channel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Woohoo! @colorstv will air new episodes of your favourite shows starting 6th July.

A post shared by Viacom18 Stories (@viacom18stories) on

How excited are you to watch new episodes of your favourite shows? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai begin shooting for the finale of Naagin 4 with top-notch excitement

