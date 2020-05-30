It’s been over two months that the country is facing an indefinite lockdown due to Coronavirus. The entertainment industry has taken a massive hit because of the same. For the first time, the shoots and releases have been put on hold and the Multiplex Association of India along with the single screen owners are now getting restless. With some of the major releases being put on hold this year, they have suggested new safety measures and guidelines and are hoping that the theatres will reopen somewhere in between June 15 to June 30.

According to the new safety measures manual, the theatres might allow 50 percent occupancy. The food and beverages will be ordered through an app to avoid human contact along with online bookings of the tickets being encouraged. The staff will be geared with gloves and masks and the screens will be thoroughly cleaned. The Association is waiting for the government’s nod to the new guidelines.

Even though big-budget films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Radhe are going to be among the first ones to release, the association feels that these films will pull the crowd back to the theatres.

