Sonam Kapoor Ahuja addresses the Kashmir issue and says she hopes there’s a PEACEFUL way of working things out

With the situation going on over Kashmir, after the scrapping of Article 370, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have opened up about the issue. And while some have spoken in favor of the government, there have been some who have sympathized with the Kashmiris. Celebrities including Anupam Kher, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem have opened up about it so far and now, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the latest addition in the list.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Sonam addressing the Kashmir situation and Pakistan’s reaction said, “It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now but I’m very patriotic. So I think for me now it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass. I think our countries were one country like 70 years ago and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heart-breaking.” Expressing her hurt over the ban on Bollywood films in Pakistan she elaborated, “As an artist, you want to be represented everywhere and you want your work to be shown everywhere. Neerja wasn’t shown in Pakistan even though it was a true story, because the plane landed in Karachi and the hijack took place there, it didn’t in any way show Pakistan in a negative light at all but the fact that they didn’t show the film there was really heart-breaking for me. I have a huge Pakistani following and two of my best friends are Muslim and half Pakistani.”

She further spoke about the Kashmir situation and said, “I think it’s very complicated and I don’t understand it as much because there’s a lot of contrasting and contrary news, everywhere so I don’t really know what the truth is. I believe in having a peaceful discourse and understanding what’s going on. So, when I have complete information is when I think I can give an opinion.” She wishes that there was a peaceful way of working things out in the valley and that the Kashmiris have been in duress that neither they nor we are aware of who is right and who isn’t.

While there were some who targetted her for this interview, Sonam took to her Twitter to get back at the trolls.

Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 19, 2019

