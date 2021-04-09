Bollywood Hungama

Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani starrer web series on Disney+ Hotstar now titled The Tattoo Murders

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Stepping into the world of crime and mystery yet again, Disney+ Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform has launched another nail-biting, dark, and haunting fictional web series, ‘The Tattoo Murders’, that is sure to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Set in and around Mumbai's infamous red-light area, the story revolves around a cop's pursuit to unearth the mystery around a serial killer who kills women. The story focuses on the challenges faced by a lady officer in solving the cases. In her quest to find the killer, the story unveils how each murder haunts the officer in her own life. Starring Meera Chopra in a strong role of a daunting and relentless police officer and Tanuj Virwani as the dreaded antagonist, the 7-episode series also features screen veterans- Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anang Desai, in prominent roles.

'I was very excited when Shravan Sir came to me with this script because I have never been offered to play antagonist before.”, says Tanuj Virwani.

Produced by Raju Raisinghani of Vision Movie Makers and directed by Shravankumar Tiwari, The Tattoo Murders will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Disney+ Hotstar postpones Kamathipura after I & B guidelines

