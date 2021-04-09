Royal Family has announced the death of Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip at age 99.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement from the Royal Family read on April 9, 2021.

"Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," it further read.

The Prince is survived by his four children, Prince of Wales - Charles, Duke of York - Prince Andrew, Earl of Wessex - Prince Edward, Princess Royal - Anne.

The Prince was not keeping well for a while before his death. He was admitted to the hospital in February. His last public appearance was when he transferred his ceremonial role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to Duchess of Cornwall in July 2020.

