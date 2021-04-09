Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi which was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23 has now been postponed. The past month has seen a massive hike in COVID-19 cases in India leading to night curfew and lockdown in several parts of the country. The theatres in the state of Maharashtra have also been shut down till April 30 in view of increasing cases.

The team of Thalaivi on Friday announced that they have decided to postpone the release of the film. "As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day," the official statement read.

"But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi," it further read.

"Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support," they added.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Late J Jayalalithaa.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut announces Vote For Thalaivi campaign; says people will get to decide promotions and campaigns for the film

More Pages: Thalaivi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.