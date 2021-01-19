Actor Matt Damon is returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is reportedly joining the cast of Thor: Love And Thunder which marks the return of Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi after Thor: Ragnarok. According to the reports, the actor has arrived in Australia with his family and is currently in quarantine before he kicks off the shoot.

"Every aspect of the Damon family’s relocation and quarantine has been privately arranged and funded…their entry will in no way impact or reduce the number of spaces for Australians overseas waiting to return home nor create any burden to the Australian taxpayer whatsoever," a statement from Damon's lawyer read, according to Deadline.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the casting and said, “Hollywood superstar Matt Damon joining our homegrown talent to film such a major movie in NSW is a big win creating thousands of jobs for locals.”

“Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it,” Matt Damon had said, according to Deadline. "I’d like to thank the enormous support provided by the NSW government and Australian government, without which this would not have been possible.”

In Thor: Ragnarok, Matt Damon essayed the role of an Asgardian actor who played the role of Loki in a play.

With Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) returning to their roles, Christian Bale is starring as Gorr - the God Butcher. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in theaters on May 6, 2022!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.