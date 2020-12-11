Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2020 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Christian Bale to play the role of Gorr – the God Butcher in Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, it was reported that former Batman actor Christian Bale is joining Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the antagonist in Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder. On Thursday, Marvel confirmed that Bale is indeed in the film and will essay the role of Gorr - the God Butcher.

Christian Bale to play the role of Gorr - the God Butcher in Marvel's Thor: Love And Thunder

The casting was confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige during Marvel Studios’ slate of Disney Investor Day. A creature of deadly reckoning, Gorr the God Butcher vows to kill all deities across the cosmos—a crusade that spans millennia.

With Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) returning to their roles, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in theaters on May 6, 2022!

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt to reprise the role of Star-Lord in Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh among…

Taylor Swift announces ninth studio album…

Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Sadak…

Jeremy Irons to play Adam Driver's father,…

Matthew Vaughn is planning seven more…

Alfred Molina to reprise the role of Doctor…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification