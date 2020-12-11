Earlier this year, it was reported that former Batman actor Christian Bale is joining Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the antagonist in Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder. On Thursday, Marvel confirmed that Bale is indeed in the film and will essay the role of Gorr - the God Butcher.

The casting was confirmed by Marvel boss Kevin Feige during Marvel Studios’ slate of Disney Investor Day. A creature of deadly reckoning, Gorr the God Butcher vows to kill all deities across the cosmos—a crusade that spans millennia.

With Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) returning to their roles, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in theaters on May 6, 2022!

