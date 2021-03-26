Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.03.2021 | 5:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Masaba Gupta kick-starts the shoot for second season of Netflix’s Masaba Masaba

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Masaba Gupta is known to have redefined the straitjacketed definitions of beauty and fashion in the Indian fashion scene. In August 2020, she added a new feather to her cap when she marked her acting debut with Netflix’s Masaba Masaba, a fun and frothy take on her life and her relationship with her mother, actor Neena Gupta.

Masaba Gupta kick-starts the shoot for second season of Netflix's Masaba Masaba

Her effortless performance and charming screen space captured the attention of many. She received raving reviews from the critics, the audience and her peers alike. And today, she started shooting for the second season in Mumbai. Earlier today, she took to social media to share the news with her fans.

A source reveals, “Ever since the launch of the first season, messages have been pouring in for the designer and actor to revive Masaba Masaba for a second season. The prep for the show has going on for a sometime and the entire cast and crew is adhering to all the necessary safety norms.”

This scripted series based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life and enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba, and Neena Gupta themselves, unravels the relationship between the two through sweet and sour moments of love, care, comfort, humour, anger, success, and failure.

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta shares a rare childhood picture featuring her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Oscar nominee Steven Yeun teams up with Ali…

Pierce Brosnan to play Dr. Fate in Dwayne…

Cruella, Free Guy, Death On The Nile and…

Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of…

Scarlett Johannson starrer Black Widow to…

Vishal-Shekhar to compose music for Shah…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification