Producers Guild of America Awards honour late Irrfan Khan; misspell his name

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards honoured late actor Irrfan Khan during their 2021 edition. The actor was honoured under their ‘In Memoriam’ segment. The awards which are considered as an Oscar bellwether were held virtually on Wednesday.

Producers Guild of America Awards honour late Irrfan Khan; misspell his name

Irrfan was one among the 21 cine personalities who were remembered during the ceremony's ‘In Memoriam'’ segment. However, they made a goof up with the spelling of Irrfan Khan as it read 'Irrif Kahn'.

Irrfan's was not the only typo spotted at the event. The name of Minari star Steven Yeun who was one of the presenters at the event misspelled as ‘Steven Yuen’.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 20202 after a two year long battle with a rare form of cancer. The ‘In Memoriam’ segment also honoured Hollywood's Kirk Douglas who died aged 103 in February last year and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who passed away in August last year after battling with cancer for four years.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan left speechless after receiving a message from The Namesake star Kal Penn 

