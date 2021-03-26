The formidable combo of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala is back after delivering multiple hit films, the last one being 2014 blockbuster Kick. Their next collaboration is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be directed by Farhad Samji. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got to know that the pre-production work on the film has begun. Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who play key roles in this action comedy, have already given a look test and are expected to try a couple of more looks over the coming few days.

“It’s going to be a unique look for the two, and hence, they will be trying all sorts of looks. A brief shoot with the two of them and others of the ensemble is expected to commence by May end/Early June. Salman’s presence in this schedule will however depend on the overseas schedule of Tiger 3, however, at this point of time, he wouldn’t be a part of this small shoot in Mumbai,” a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Sajid Nadiadwala has been constantly meeting Salman Khan over the last few days at Yash Raj Studios to discuss key aspects of the script and other factors of pre-production. “The idea is to take things a notch higher, and Sajid is totally involved in all aspects of making this film, alongside the director Farhad. Salman is also excited to do a comedy after a long time,” the source further shared. A major chunk of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will however be shot from the month of September, when Salman completes the on-going assignment, Tiger 3, which is poised to be the biggest Bollywood film till date.

The details about Aayush and Zaheer’s character has been kept under wraps at the moment, but insider shares that it’s going to be a dynamic chemistry between them and Salman. “Aayush and Zaheer are great friends, and have immense respect for Salman. All these elements will be visible when the three share the screen space.”

The movie features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

