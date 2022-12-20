At the trailer launch of Kuttey, Tabu revealed that her part in the film was originally written for a male actor.

The much-awaited trailer of Kuttey was released on Tuesday. While fans are showering love on the trailer, the star cast of the upcoming film attended the trailer launch event and interacted with the press. Among others, Tabu also spoke to the media and during her conversation; she revealed that her character in Kuttey was originally written for a male actor.

At the trailer launch event of Kuttey, Tabu said, “This is very different from all Vishal Bhardwaj films; Aasmaan is a very different filmmaker. It's a very new character for me. Actually, this character was written for a male actor and then it was eventually tweaked for me. It was challenging and fun to play this part. This was like a home for me, as I remember the day when Aasmaan was born. I remember, Gulzaar Saab gave him the name Aasmaan. He used to roam on the sets of Maqbool with a camera made of wood. This is a very different zone for me.”

During the event, she also lauded filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, with whom she has worked on a couple of projects. She asserted, “Vishal gives me the most complex and interesting characters. I have a different creative exchange with him as compared to others. I enjoy his characters tremendously.” For the unversed, the actress-director duo will reunite for their upcoming project Khufiya.

Also, it is worth mentioning here that Kuttey is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s song Aasmaan.

Coming back to the film, along with Tabu, the ensemble star cast of it includes Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The forthcoming film is slated to release on January 13, 2023.

