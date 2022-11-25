comscore

Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man season 3 to commence in 2023

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Manoj Bajpayee’s super-successful series The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for a third season in early 2023.

Confirming this, Manoj Bajpayee who plays the title role says, “Amazon would have liked the shooting to begin earlier. But both the directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and I are busy with their other projects until the end of the year. They will be ready for The Family Man Season 3 early next year.”

Here’s what we know so far about The Family Man Season 3. While Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani will return from the first two seasons, a lot of new actors are being brought in to propel the plot this time around.

