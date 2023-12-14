Badmaash aims to continue its legacy of offering more than just great food, but memorable experiences.

Bollywood star Mouni Roy's culinary venture, Badmaash, expands into the lively Kamala Mills area. With the restaurant’s soaring popularity and commitment to exceptional dining experiences, Badmaash now stands at 6 outlets across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy’s culinary venture Badmaash expands to Lower Parel in Mumbai

While commenting on this expansion, Mouni Roy shares, "The overwhelming response to Badmaash has been heartening. Lower Parel's young and vibrant vibe is the perfect match for Badmaash's dynamic dining experience. We're excited to present our unique blend of flavours and ambiance in this new, buzzing location."

The new outlet, nestled in the heart of Lower Parel, is set to captivate patrons with its fusion of exquisite cuisine and a lively atmosphere, embodying the spirit of modern Mumbai. Badmaash aims to continue its legacy of offering more than just great food, but memorable experiences.

