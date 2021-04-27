Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.04.2021 | 11:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Madhuri Dixit to not shoot for upcoming episodes of Dance Deewane 3, here’s why

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Madhuri Dixit will not be seen in the next upcoming four episodes of the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The actress decided to stop shooting as the shoot of the show moves out of Mumbai. The government of Maharastra has imposed a complete lockdown in the state owing to stop the shoots for many shows. All the major production in Mumbai led many shows to shift their production location temporarily to keep the shows running till the time lockdown is lifted up.

Madhuri Dixit to not shoot for upcoming episodes of Dance Deewane 3, here's why

Dance Deewane 3, like many other shows, too decided to shift its locations and have decided to set up its shoot base in Bangalore, Karnataka. All the major shows are currently shooting in bio-bubble format. As Madhuri Dixit is unavailable for the upcoming shoots, reports suggest that Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi might be seen in the upcoming episodes of Dance Deewane 3.

Recently, the actress also received her 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccination and posted the same on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit will next star in Netflix series

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit dances on ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’, Nora Fatehi grooves to the beats of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ on Dance Deewane 3, watch video 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19, asks…

Alia Bhatt to amplify resources amid on…

“Everything in Steven Soderbergh’s film…

Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19,…

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli to donate…

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1 crore to Gautam…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification