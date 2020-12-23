The film industry has resumed work amid the coronavirus pandemic. As new announcements are being made, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has announced his next.

Titled India Lockdown, the film will be based on true events. This will be Bhandarkar's first directorial in a while. While the casting is underway, the makers plan to take the film on the floor by January 2021. India Lockdown is produced by MadhurBhandarkar'sBhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures.

Madhur Bhandarkar last helmed Indu Sarkar in 2017. The film starred Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhury, NitanshiGoel, and Supriya Vinod.

