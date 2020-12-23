Bollywood Hungama

Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled India Lockdown

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The film industry has resumed work amid the coronavirus pandemic. As new announcements are being made, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has announced his next.

Madhur Bhandarkar announces his next titled India Lockdown

Titled India Lockdown, the film will be based on true events. This will be Bhandarkar's first directorial in a while.  While the casting is underway, the makers plan to take the film on the floor by January 2021. India Lockdown is produced by MadhurBhandarkar'sBhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures.

Madhur Bhandarkar last helmed Indu Sarkar in 2017. The film starred Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Tota Roy Chowdhury, NitanshiGoel, and Supriya Vinod.

ALSO READ: Madhur Bhandarkar accepts Karan Johar’s apology over title dispute, but reminds him of a 2013 incident

More Pages: India Lockdown Box Office Collection

