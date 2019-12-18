In recent years, Akshay Kumar has done patriotic films like Mission Mangal, Baby, Airlift among others and has also done socially relevant movies like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The actor even interviewed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Recently at the Agenda AajTak event in Delhi, Akshay Kumar was asked if he would join politics. “Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job,” he responded.

The Kesari actor also elaborated on his idea of nationalism. “I don’t believe in thinking about what the country has given you, but what you can give to the country. For example, you pick a captain of a cricket team, and now it is the team’s responsibility to listen to him. Follow the leader. Koi bhi party ka ho, let him lead the country, because chuna toh aap hi logon ne hai.”

Sharing a story from his first national award, Akshay added, “At my first National Award, a girl sat next to me, and told me that she’s a huge fan, congratulated me for my win. She asked me how many films have I done, I said 137. I asked her the same question and it was her first film, and she was winning a National Award for it. Kaise mera insult ho gaya.” Akshay received the first national award if his career for Rustom in 2017.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar talks about his Punjabi connection with Diljit Dosanjh and how Ranveer Singh is like a kid on the sets!