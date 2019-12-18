Bollywood Hungama

Ananya Panday talks about being compared with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, says there’s enough work for everyone

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor debuting close to each other, it is assumed these new-age actresses are always competing with each other. Unlike what other people think, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor are really good friends and they always get along really well with each other.

Ananya Panday talks about being compared with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, says there’s enough work for everyone

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday opened up about the apparent “rivalry”, Ananya was left amused. She said that it is nice to have a competitive spirit but there’s no rivalry as such. All three of them get along well with each other and it is always a good time when she meets either of them. She also went on to say that she was in the same school as Sara and has known Janhvi all her life and that they’re all working together in the industry. Ananya clarified that all three of them are doing well in their spaces and there’s plenty of work for each of them to go around.

Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi find their third lead in Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra directorial!

