The inauguration ceremony of the United States' President-elect and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take place on January 20, 2021. Lady Gaga is set to perform the National Anthem whereas Jennifer Lopez is set to be the musical guest at the 59th Inaugural Swearing-In ceremony.

“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation,” said the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) CEO Tony Allen in a statement on January 14, 2021.

Lady Gaga, during the Obama-Biden Administration, worked closely with President-elect Biden’s “It’s On Us” campaign to address sexual assault on college campuses.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

