Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2020 | 5:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Jeremy Irons to play Adam Driver’s father, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s murder movie Gucci

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Ridley Scott is directing the upcoming murder movie, Gucci, based on the designer Maurizio Gucci. The cast of the film includes Adam Driver starring as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga portraying the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. Now, Academy Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons has been cast as Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci.

Jeremy Irons to play Adam Driver's father, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's murder movie Gucci

According to Variety, "Patrizia Reggiani had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She gained the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016."

The sensational murder of Gucci is being scripted by Roberto Bentivegna. It is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed."

Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney are also starring in key roles. The film Gucci is set for November 24, 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga wore nine incredible outfits with multiple mask changes at VMAs 2020, so here’s a rundown of it

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Prachi…

EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Ranveer Singh and Rohit…

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay…

Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Nanhi Kali…

Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi…

Kriti Sanon to shoot a dance number for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification