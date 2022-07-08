Filmmaker Karan Johar is back on the coffee couch! Season 7 of Koffee With Karan aired on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. With the new season started with a bag, one can expect many A-list celebrities from not just Bollywood but down South as well.

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar to have Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey as guests in the new season

This season, even Shah Rukh Khan's wife, producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, is expected to arrive on the Koffee couch. Several reports suggest that she will appear on the show with Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey. This will mark Gauri's third appearance. Previously, she appeared in Season 1 and 3 along with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively.

The new season of Koffee with Karan will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan as guests.

