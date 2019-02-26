Did you know the original lyrics of ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy?

It has been around two weeks since the release of the Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film told the story of a rap artist’s journey from rags to riches. While the film has wowed the audience and has been doing brisk business at the box office, we managed to learn a little known detail of a certain track in the film. In fact, our sources say that Zoya changed the lyrics in the song ‘Apna Time Aayega’, which originally read ‘Sabka Time Aayega’.

A source close to the film let us in on the secret being this change saying, “The original track features the words, ‘Sabka Time Aayega’, however, Zoya’s father the respected Javed Akhtar Saab pointed out that the usage of the word ‘Sabka’ was a generalization, and that changing it to ‘Apna Time Aayega’ will make it more personal and relatable to each person in the audience.” Further talking about the change the source continued, “If you look at it, changing the word Sabka to Apna did work wonders for the track with almost everyone mouthing the lines, if that wasn’t all, the fact that these same words were used on the publicity material and merchandise drove the point home capitalizing on the fact that each individual looks first to himself and then to the others.”

After hearing the reasoning, we have to say that though Javed Akhtar might not be in the forefront of developing lyrics much these days, the veteran poet does still manage to capture the pulse of the audience.

