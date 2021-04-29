Kirron Kher who happens to be the MP of Chandigarh, has allotted Rs. 1 crore for arranging new ventilators for the COVID-19 patients. The second wave of COVID-19 has shaken the country to the core and most of the major states have seen deaths in record numbers. With the lack of oxygen cylinders and medical equipment, the citizens are losing their loved ones on a daily basis.

Kirron Kher, despite being under the treatment for cancer, has allocated the sum of Rs. 1 crore for immediate arrangement of the ventilators and Anupam Kher couldn’t be prouder. The actor took to his social media to share the official document signed by Kirron Kher and wished her a speedy recovery. He wrote, “Dearest @kirronkhermp ! In this hour of need your allocation of Rs. One Crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients will really help. It is a noble gesture especially when you yourself are going through treatment. I am proud of you! May you be fully healthy very soon. #Prayers #HelpTheNeedy #Chandigarh”.

Kirron Kher is being hailed by the netizens for this power move.

