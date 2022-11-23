comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.11.2022 | 6:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

Kim Ji Won in talks with Kim Soo Hyun for new drama Queen of Tears

Bollywood News

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun in talks for new drama Queen of Tears.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actors Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun are currently in talks to star in new drama Queen of Tears (literal translation). On November 22, responding to reports about the actor’s casting, Kim Ji Won’s agency stated, “She had received an offer to star in the drama ‘Queen of Tears’ and is positively reviewing the offer.”

Kim Ji Won in talks with Kim Soo Hyun for new drama Queen of Tears

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has also received a casting offer and is currently in talks for the drama, which is penned by Park Ji Eun. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, if both actors accept their offers, Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun will be playing a married couple.

Details about the broadcast schedule have not been decided yet, the production team plans to start filming once all the cast members including the supporting actors are finalized.

Also Read: Hook Entertainment responds to claims of Lee Seung Gi not receiving any profit made from music for 18 years

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actor Tabassum passes away at 78…

Reema Kagti to collaborate with Amazon Prime…

Anurag Basu to direct Life In A Metro…

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot expresses desire…

BREAKING: Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya…

Quentin Tarantino is headed back to the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification