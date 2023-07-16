Varun Dhawan on Bhediya finding its audience on OTT after moderate collections at box office: “You pick yourself up and move on, you can’t sulk”

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is reflecting on his last release Bhediya and how the film found its audience on the digital platform. The film released in theatres last November. Though it was appreciated for its efforts, the film didn't perform as per expectations at the box office.

In an interview with Indian Express, the actor said, “You pick yourself up and move on. You have to hit back, you can’t sulk. Take a few days and get back to work. With Bhediya, my expectations were huge but we came in that period… However, the film found its audience on OTT and three months after the release, the studio surprised me with the news that there will be a sequel. I love that character and am really looking forward to playing it again.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bawaal. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and will release on Prime Video on July 21.

