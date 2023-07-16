comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 16.07.2023 | 9:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Varun Dhawan on Bhediya finding its audience on OTT after moderate collections at box office: “You pick yourself up and move on, you can’t sulk”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan on Bhediya finding its audience on OTT after moderate collections at box office: “You pick yourself up and move on, you can’t sulk”

en Bollywood News Varun Dhawan on Bhediya finding its audience on OTT after moderate collections at box office: “You pick yourself up and move on, you can’t sulk”

Bhediya released on OTT months after the release in theatres.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is reflecting on his last release Bhediya and how the film found its audience on the digital platform. The film released in theatres last November. Though it was appreciated for its efforts, the film didn't perform as per expectations at the box office.

Varun Dhawan on Bhediya finding its audience on OTT after moderate collections at box office: “You pick yourself up and move on, you can’t sulk”

Varun Dhawan on Bhediya finding its audience on OTT after moderate collections at box office: “You pick yourself up and move on, you can’t sulk”

In an interview with Indian Express, the actor said, “You pick yourself up and move on. You have to hit back, you can’t sulk. Take a few days and get back to work. With Bhediya, my expectations were huge but we came in that period… However, the film found its audience on OTT and three months after the release, the studio surprised me with the news that there will be a sequel. I love that character and am really looking forward to playing it again.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bawaal. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and will release on Prime Video on July 21.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan says Janhvi Kapoor took it personally when he didn’t speak to her for 20 days during Bawaal shoot: “I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time”

More Pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection , Bhediya Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Roy speaks on life after…

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh schedule in…

Badshah turns mentor for The Dharavi Dream…

Subhash Ghai to start shooting Salaakhen…

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani…

Rohit Shetty takes ownership for the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification