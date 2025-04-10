The laugh riot is back! Dhamaal has been one of the audience’s most loved comedy franchises, and now, bringing back the same euphoria and non-stop laughter, director Indra Kumar has officially kickstarted the shoot for its fourth instalment. The film’s first schedule, shot amidst the breathtaking scenery of Malshej Ghat, has now been successfully wrapped. With the second schedule now rolling in Mumbai, the madness continues with full energy.

It’s a wrap! Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Dhamaal 4 cast conclude Malshej Ghat schedule

Leading the madness at Malshej Ghat were Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Upendra Limaye. Along with the actors, also present were director Indra Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria, and co-producer Shiv Chanana. The Dhamaal team this time is also joined by seasoned performers like actor Ravi Kishan and Vijay Patkar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 — directed by Indra Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn helped Arshad Warsi shoot a risky stunt scene for Dhamaal 4: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.