Kartik Aaryan has always been candid about his journey in the film industry, and in a recent conversation with Filmfare, the actor once again proved why he’s seen as one of the most grounded stars of his generation. Addressing the constant media buzz around his rising stardom, Kartik opened up about a recent report claiming he’s charging Rs 50 crore for a film—and the narrative that his “PR game” is stronger than ever.

Kartik Aaryan BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of charging Rs 50 crores for a film: “Am I the only actor who has received such a price?”

“Am I the only actor who has received such a price? Nobody writes about others. Everyone writes about me,” Kartik said, clearly hinting at the targeted nature of the speculation. The actor, who rose to fame with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and has since delivered multiple box office hits, didn’t mince words when talking about how he's often singled out in the media.

When asked whether his PR machinery is behind such stories, Kartik firmly denied having any such setup working for him. “The thing is, I don’t have a spokesperson. I don’t have a family here. I don’t have my uncle, or my dad or my sister or my girlfriend spreading positivity about me in the articles or in the industry,” he said.

Kartik, who has built his career without a godfather in the industry, pointed out how his journey has often irked people who believe success shouldn’t come without connections. “This news is coming from somewhere else. It’s not necessary that this is needed. I don’t need this to prove anything. There are some who get irked by the fact that people make it on their own. And they try to make stories about that person a lot more,” he added.

Speaking of the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He will be next seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, backed by Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions.

