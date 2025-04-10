comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia starts shooting Ajay Devgn starrer Ranger in Ooty

Ranger sees Ajay Devgn play the role of a forest officer.

By Keyur Seta -

Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the cast of Ranger in Ooty, marking a significant development in the film’s shoot schedule. The picturesque hill station is currently hosting a crucial leg of the movie, with lead actors Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah reuniting on-screen after a notable gap. The makers are focusing on key scenes involving the two stars. The anticipation around their on-screen dynamic is high.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “Tamannaah has joined the team in Ooty, and her portions for Ranger have officially gone on floors. The current schedule involves shooting some intense and emotional scenes between her and Ajay Devgn. It’s a crucial leg of the film, and the entire unit is excited to capture the chemistry between them after such a long gap.”

The film sees Ajay play the role of a forest officer while Tamannaah’s character is currently kept under wraps. The two were last cast opposite each other in Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala (2013) more than a decade ago. Interestingly, Tamannaah has a dance number ‘Nasha’ in Ajay Devgn’s soon-to-be-released Raid 2.

Ranger is directed by Jagan Shakti, who is known for his multi-starrer hit saga Mission Mangal (2019). The film is expected to wrap its Ooty schedule in the coming weeks before moving to its next location. Fans of both actors can look forward to a powerful performance duo that blends seasoned intensity with emotional depth.

Also Read: Odela 2 trailer launch: Writer reveals “During the shoot, Tamannaah Bhatia did not wear chappals, eat non-veg”; actress BREAKS silence on Telangana Forest row: “Naa usse aap badal sakte hai aur naa main…”

