Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi to team up for Puri Jagannadh’s next; deets inside

Director Puri Jagannadh recently unveiled his most ambitious Pan-India project, starring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. Announced on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, this epic extravaganza will be produced lavishly by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects.

Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi to team up for Puri Jagannadh’s next; deets inside

In this highly anticipated venture, Puri Jagannadh will present Vijay Sethupathi in a never-before-seen role, showcasing the actor's immense range and versatility. The script has been meticulously crafted by Puri, ensuring that every character holds significant weight. The narrative is set to be an intense and gripping tale, where each character contributes meaningfully to the unfolding drama.

Adding to the excitement, actress Tabu comes on board for a very pivotal role in the film. Known for her selective choices, Tabu was immediately drawn to the character and the compelling storyline, which led her to give her consent to be a part of this ambitious project.

The regular shoot is slated to begin in June, and the movie is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The makers will announce the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

Also Read: Haider reunion: Tabu shares monochrome picture with Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.