Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has created quite a buzz over the past few weeks. With Rohit Shetty back as the host for the seventh consecutive time, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all gearing up for its television premiere now. The show began to shoot in May and has finally come to an end now. The contestants along with host Rohit Shetty and the team have returned to India.

Now, reports reveal who made it to top 5 finalists. The first one on the list is Divyanka Tripathi followed by Roadies winner and Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood. The other 3 contestants who have also managed to be in Top 5 are Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh.

Though the final task has been conducted, the winner of KKK 11 will be announced at a live event, just like every year.

Apart from them, Khatron Ke Khiladi has also had Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Maheck Chahal, and Anushka Sen as contestants. The show will reportedly replace Dance Deewane 3.

