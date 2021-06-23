Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.06.2021 | 12:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh in top 5?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has created quite a buzz over the past few weeks. With Rohit Shetty back as the host for the seventh consecutive time, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all gearing up for its television premiere now. The show began to shoot in May and has finally come to an end now. The contestants along with host Rohit Shetty and the team have returned to India.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh in top 5?

Now, reports reveal who made it to top 5 finalists. The first one on the list is Divyanka Tripathi followed by Roadies winner and Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood. The other 3 contestants who have also managed to be in Top 5 are Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani and Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh.

Though the final task has been conducted, the winner of KKK 11 will be announced at a live event, just like every year.

Apart from them, Khatron Ke Khiladi has also had Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Maheck Chahal, and Anushka Sen as contestants. The show will reportedly replace Dance Deewane 3.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Promo: Arjun Bijlani gets electric shocks, Rohit Shetty can’t stop laughing 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rohit Shetty film Golmaal 5 may go on floor…

Kangana Ranaut finds support in Aamir Khan

Anjana Sukhani pens a book for housewives’…

Secret Superstar, Golmaal Again get ‘UA’…

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 20 in overseas

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 19 in overseas

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification