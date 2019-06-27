Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.06.2019 | 2:14 PM IST

Khandani Shafakhana: Diana Penty to groove on the recreated version of Suniel Shetty – Raveena Tandon’s iconic song ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha is starring in debutant director Shilpi Dasgupta’s slice-of-life film Khandani Shafakhana which also marks the debut of rapper Badshah. After deciding to recreate Jasbir Jassi’s hit song from 2003, ‘Koka’, the makers are planning to remake another song – Suniel ShettyRaveena Tandon‘s iconic song ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’ from Rakshak. And guess what? Diana Penty has been roped in for the song.

Khandani Shafakhana: Diana Penty to groove on the recreated version of Suniel Shetty - Raveena Tandon's iconic song 'Shehar Ki Ladki'

The recreated version of ‘Shehar Ki Ladki’ will feature Badshah alongside Diana Penty who is making a special appearance in the film. The song will be shot on June 27 and June 28 in Mumbai. While the original song, composed by Anand Milind, was shot outdoors including railway station and a bridge, the remixed version will be shot in a studio. It will be party number set in a club. Badshah and Tulsi Kumar will be crooning to Tanishq Bagchi’s latest recreation.

Khandani Shafakhana is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hit Punjabi dance number to be recreated in Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah starrer

More Pages: Khandaani Shafakhana Box Office Collection

