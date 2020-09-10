After spending several months at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan returned to Mumbai on August 11. The actor has been staying on the ground floor of his Bandra Galaxy Apartments whereas his family is on the first floor. As soon as he returned to Mumbai, he filmed the promotional video for Bigg Boss 14, the reality series which is set to premiere on October 4, 2020.

Salman Khan will be shooting the premiere episode three days in advance adhering to the safety regulations. Usually, the makers shoot the episode a day prior in order to avoid the leak of the participant names. There won’t be a live audience this season. The prep for the premiere episode shoot has begun.

The audience is waiting for the revelation of the full list of participants of this season.

Soon after, he will resume Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai shooting where he has few crucial scenes and a dance sequence to film.

