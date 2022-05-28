Back in 2017, Akshay Kumar had acquired the rights to the story of the Raniganj Coalfield rescue mission. While not much was heard for several years, it seems like the project is finally taking off. Titled Capsule Gill, it will see him reunite with Parineeti Chopra, as previously they started in Kesari.

According to a report in a tabloid, Parineeti Chopra has signed the project opposite Akshay Kumar. It will be helmed by Rustom fame Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions.

For unversed, 64 miners were trapped below the ground in 1989. The hero of the rescue operation was Jaswant Singh Gill, Additional Chief Mining Engineer, who had risked his own life to save lives. He had gone down the borehole in the capsule and organized the orderly evacuation of the trapped miners. It had taken about 6 hours to bring up the 65 miners one-by-one. He was honoured with India’s highest civilian gallantry award Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (SJRP) for saving the lives of 65 miners, by President of India.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Unchaai, Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila and an action thriller by Ribhu Dasgupta. Akshay Kumar has several projects in the pipeline including Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Gorkha, Mission Cinderella, Oh My God 2, Selfiee, Soorarai Pottru remake, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

