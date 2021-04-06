Bollywood Hungama

Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19; goes under home quarantine

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Katrina Kaif has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to inform all about the same and said that she is currently under home quarantine.

Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19; goes under home quarantine

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all you love and support. "

Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19; goes under home quarantine

Katrina Kaif was reportedly shooting for her upcoming film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the past couple weeks.

Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra has seen a major surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month. Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and several others have also tested positive for the virus.

