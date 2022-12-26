Katrina Kaif has extended her association with Pepsi Co. India as she will also be endorsing their packaged drinking water brand Aquafina.

Despite being a private, actor-entrepreneur Katrina Kaif has been giving glimpses of her life on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing about getting to know more about the actress. On her work front, she has interesting year to look forward to, the actress has also been having some major brand endorsements in the pipeline. Kaif, who already shares a great working relationship with PepsiCo India, has decided to expand her association with the beverage brand by being the brand ambassador of their packaged drinking water brand Aquafina.

Readers would recall that Katrina Kaif has in the past endorsed beverage products like Slice. A source close to the actress revealed that after being the face of many iconic campaigns for the soft beverage brand Slice for 16 years, the actress decided to work towards strengthening her existing relationship with the brand PepsiCo India with Aquafina.

Talking about her association with the packaged drinking water brand, Katrina Kaif said, "Hydration has always been a key area of focus for me. I have been wanting to do something in the hydration space for some time now and I am delighted to get this opportunity with PepsiCo India to be the face of Aquafina," she said.

"Goes without saying, Slice will always remind us of Katrina who has been a wonderful face of the brand for over the last 16 years. The campaigns that we have created together will go down in history and always remind the audiences as they remind them of the indulgences of mangoes. It is not a goodbye, but rather the beginning of a new journey as we continue our association with her by welcoming Katrina to our Aquafina family," said Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India.

On the film front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot in which she played the role of a ghost for the first time. The actress currently has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and the Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 in the pipeline, among others.

