Director Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was released in theatres on March 11. While the film opened with limited screens in India, the positive response to the film has led to an increase in the screen count for the film. A day after the release of the film, Vivek Agnihotri along with his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi, and producer Abhishek Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abhishek mentioned that PM Modi had appreciative words for the movie.

The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri, actor Pallavi Joshi and producer Abhishek Agarwal meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Abhishek took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from the meet. "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF,” he wrote in his tweet.

Retweeting Abhishek's post, Vivek wrote, "I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi."

I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi https://t.co/uraoaYR9L9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2022



The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, among others. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film narrates the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma reacts to Vivek Agnihotri’s claim on not being invited to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote The Kashmir Files- “Never believe in one-sided stories”

More Pages: The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.