Last Updated 14.12.2019 | 1:37 PM IST

Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
Kartik Aaryan set for a cameo in Sunny Singh starrer Jai Mummy Di?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sunny Singh recently made a special appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan who was his co-star in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Kartik Aaryan set for a cameo in Sunny Singh starrer Jai Mummy Di?

According to the strong rumors, it’s being said that the Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a cameo in Sunny Singh’s upcoming ‘Mom-Com’ Jai Mummy Di. As we all know that Sunny Singh shares a brotherly bond with Kartik Aaryan and both have been praised for their last two films which were loved by all the audiences. It will be exciting to see Kartik Aaryan in a special role in Sunny Singh starrer Jai Mummy Di.

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families. The film is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, it releases on 17th January 2020.

ALSO READ: Jai Mummy Di: Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall’s first poster gives us a glimpse of hush-hush quirky comedy

More Pages: Jai Mummy Di Box Office Collection , Jai Mummy Di Movie Review

