Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' collaboration, Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is slated to release in 2023. The shoot began early this year. The team wrapped up the Mumbai schedule in early October. They are now gearing up for the Ahmedabad schedule of the shoot.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to head to Ahmedabad for Satyaprem Ki Katha shoot in November

As per a report in a web portal, the actors will resume the shoot for the film in November. The city plays an important part in the narrative of the story. The recee is currently on in Gujarat. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be on a 15-20 schedule and the makers plan to shoot at as many real locations as possible.

The film will mark Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani coming together for the second time after their last venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which released in May earlier this year, was a blockbuster.

Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will next star in Freddy which is seeing a direct-to-digital release. The announcement was made on October 27 that the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Alaya F opposite Kartik Aaryan. It marks his second digital release after Dhamaka. He also has Kabir Khan's next which was announced a couple of months ago and Captain India.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has Ram Charan's next RC 15 with Shankar. She was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She is reportedly also gearing up to reunite with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

More Pages: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.