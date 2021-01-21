Actors Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Laksh Lalwani will be seen together for the first time in Dostana 2 which is being helmed by Collin D'Cunha. The filming had begun before the lockdown last year. But, due to the pandemic, the shooting came to a halt. It only resumed recently in Goa where the actors wrapped a new schedule. It seems like their UK schedule has been deferred due to the lockdown.

According to a daily, the UK schedule seems difficult to be in near future due to the recent lockdown that has been imposed amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and the new virus that has been detected. The makers are now exploring new locations altogether. While Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Good Luck Jerry, Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up Dhamaka. The makers plan to take the final call by the end of this month.

Dostana 2 is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Productions.

