Producer Pahlaj Nihalani and director David Dhawan have collaborated on several blockbusters in the past including Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen. They have been close friends and associates for over 40 years. It would therefore seem appropriate in the scheme of things to expect Pahlaj-ji to be one of the first and prominent invitees at David’s son Varun’s wedding.

To my surprise Pahlaj-ji tells me he is not invited for the wedding. “I’ve received no invitation. I haven’t even been told about the wedding. I’m only hearing about it from others and in the press.”

But the producer and former chairperson of the censor board refuses to be disappointed. “I wasn’t expecting any invitation. Why should I be invited? I haven’t worked with David for a long time. In this industry you are only connected as long as you work together.”

He reveals that he wasn’t invited to David Dhawan’s elder son Rohit’s wedding either. “At that time also we weren’t working together. I wasn’t invited for Rohit’s wedding. There was just one phone call from their family a day before the wedding.”

Would Pahlajji go for Varun’s wedding if he’s invited at the last minute? “I don’t think I will, so the question doesn’t arise. I wish the couple all the best. I’ve watched Varun grow up in front of me. His success makes me proud.”

