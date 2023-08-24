Veteran actress Seema Deo, known for iconic roles in Anand and Koshish, passes away on August 24.

Seema Deo, known for roles in Anand and Koshish, passes away at 81

Renowned Indian actress Seema Deo, celebrated for her memorable performances in classic Hindi films like Anand and Koshish, breathed her last today at 81. Her son, filmmaker Abhinay Deo, confirmed the news of her passing, who revealed that she had been battling Alzheimer's disease.

Abhinay Deo shared with indianexpress.com, "Mom passed away earlier today. She was fine, she was suffering from Alzheimer’s, but otherwise, she was fine." In 2020, Abhinay publicly shared his mother's medical condition, calling for prayers and support from well-wishers.

Seema Deo, who appeared in over 80 films during her illustrious career, was not only a prominent figure in Hindi cinema but also a celebrated name in Marathi cinema. Her contributions to Marathi cinema included roles in films like Jagachya Pathivar and Vardakshina. She continued to enchant audiences with her talent, with her last appearance in the 2021 Marathi film Jivan Sandhya.

Reflecting on her career, Seema Deo had credited her guru, Raja Paranjape, for her success. In a past event in Pune, she remarked, "Whatever I could achieve in my career, it’s all because of my guru Raja Paranjape. He not only taught me to act but also trained me so rigorously that it became very natural."

Seema Deo was married to the legendary actor Ramesh Deo, who passed away last year on February 2. Ramesh Deo also played a prominent part in Anand.

