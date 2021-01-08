Bollywood Hungama

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti pull off mid-air fighting scenes for Qubool Hai 2.0

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Seems like Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover have kick-started 2021 on a 'smashing' note! TV world's most favorite on-screen couple have just wrapped up a thrilling mid-air aircraft fighting scene in Serbia for Qubool Hai 2.0. Led by ace Serbian stunt director, Slavisa Ivanovic who has also directed action sequences for Hollywood films like Extinction and Lockout, the scene involves Asad and Zoya combatting disguised assassins while they attack them mid-flight. It was shot over two days on a commercial aircraft amidst turbulent weather conditions and required intensive training.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti pull off daredevil mid-air fighting scenes for Qubool Hai 2.0

While the makers are guarding the plotline, we are keen to know who were the gunmen actually preying on? The refreshed rendition of the iconic show as a 10-episode web-series is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha and is slated to release on Zee5 Premium by early 2021. The international schedule of the show is near completion. The last half will be shot in India from mid-January onwards.

The fans surely can’t wait to see what Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti have in store for them this time.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti gives a glimpse of her look as Zoya in Qubool Hai 2.0 as she deals with the cold weather in Serbia

