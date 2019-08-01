Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.08.2019 | 1:31 PM IST

Karan Johar’s parties accused of serving drugs?

BySubhash K. Jha

While all of us think of Karan Johar’s frequent parties as extended star-studded versions of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, an MLA from the Akali Dal has accused the invitees at Karan’s recent party of being high on drugs.

The MLA’s tweet reads, “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09”

When I touched base with one of Karan’s star invitees she couldn’t stop laughing. “Drugs? At Karan’s parties? Come to think of it, I do remember taking a drug at his party. It was an Asprin that I asked Karan for since I had a headache. Seriously, the image of us actors as drugged drunken debauched merrymakers is a little old outdated and jaded. No? We all have a sense of social responsibility.”

Another close friend of Karan calls out these “jealous elements” for trying to malign actors. “Yeah we do have a few drinks at parties. So what? Does that make us sinful?”

Also Read: Milind Deora REACTS after an MLA claims Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & others consumed drugs at Karan Johar’s party

