Last Updated 01.08.2019 | 1:31 PM IST

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt join Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s charity venture

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The celebrities have always associated themselves with various charities to help those in need. Arjun Kapoor‘s sister Anshula Kapoor has started a charity venture Fankind and Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have already joined her in this journey. Besides the two stars, digital star Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane has also become a part of the venture. The online donation platform GiveIndia has been roped in as the philanthropy partner to ensure that the funds raised reach to the respective charities and are put to best use.

Anshula Kapoor made the announcement on Instagram and wrote, “I am SO EXCITED to share my first venture @fankindofficial with you!!! Fankind is a fundraising platform where we curate awesome celebrity experiences – a chance for you to do fun things with and hang out with your favorite celebrities – while helping raise money for charities. I hope you show it the same kind of love you’ve always showered me with! ❤️ Our first campaign opens for donations super soon! Check out our website to know more – fankind.org (link in bio) #Fankind #ComeJoinTheMagic.”

Anshula Kapoor has completed her BA in Urban Studies from Barnard College of Columbia University in New York.

