The announcement of the sequel of OMG: Oh My God had left a section of moviegoers excited. Given that the 2012 release impressed the audience with its storyline and the impeccable performance of the lead cast, the audience is eagerly waiting for OMG: Oh My God 2. While the makers are yet to announce the details of its release date and trailer launch, they have already started working on their next project!

According to a source, OMG 2 producer Ashwin Varde and Vipul Shah are currently casting for a cop-based drama which will have four female protagonists. It further reveals that one of these actresses is a big name from the south industry, while advanced talks are on with other actresses for the other parts. The film is based on a true story and is being directed by Ashish Mohan who directed Khiladi 786 with Akshay Kumar and Asin in lead roles.

It is touted to be the first Hindi film with four actresses in lead roles. The film goes on the floor shortly. Other female lead films in the making alongside are Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, and Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking of the sequel of OMG, during his visit to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Akshay said, “It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, (sex education) is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school and sex education is one topic I would like all the schools in the world to have. (This film is) going to take time to release, it’s going to be April [or] May.”

However, it is worth mentioning that the makers haven’t made any official announcement regarding the release date of the film.

