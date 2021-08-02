Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.08.2021 | 5:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Karan Deol beats Bobby Deol in the ‘Race’ of teaming up with Abhay Deol

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Deol's are one of the most loved film families. Filmgoers love to see them on the screen. Recently Bobby Deol expressed his desire to work with his cousin Abhay Deol through an Instagram post. However, it seems that the youngest of Deol won the 'Race' as Karan Deol will work with his chachu Abhay and he acknowledged it with a picture.

Karan Deol beats Bobby Deol in the 'Race' of teaming up with Abhay Deol

In the picture, Abhay is seen smiling and posing with his 'Dimpy Chachu'. Karan feels that this dream-come-true opportunity is something he'll cherish for a lifetime. "I would thank Dimpy chachu for always having my back! He's always been an inspiration for me and working with him is something I'll always cherish." Karan further asserted that he's supremely excited for this opportunity. "I'm excited for everyone to see what we've been shooting for." This team-up will surely win over filmgoers and one really can't wait to see them together on celluloid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)


Currently, Karan is shooting for his next film in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol shares a picture with cousin Abhay Deol in which the duo look similar and expressed desire to do a film with him

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwathama…

After Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan roped in for…

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s…

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh come together…

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s The…

Sara Ali Khan contributes towards Sonu…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification