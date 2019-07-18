Bollywood Hungama
The Kapil Sharma Show: Sidharth Malhotra admits flunking 9th grade, Parineeti Chopra wants to kidnap Saif Ali Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are set to impress us with their crackling chemistry in Jabariya Jodi. The trailer has been getting rave response and well, the couple is not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that the movie is promoted well on all platforms.

They recently came on The Kapil Sharma Show for the same and entertained the masses with some interesting anecdotes.

Sidharth admitted that he flunked ninth grade. He said, “Yes, my attention was diverted by girls. But this (the failure) turned out to be a positive thing in my life as I was eventually moved to a co-ed school where I learned better. And I passed my 10th and 11th grade with good grades.”

Later, they were asked who they want to kidnap in Bollywood as their movie is based on kidnapping grooms for marriage. Parineeti said, “Saif Ali Khan. I have even told Kareena Kapoor how much I admire Saif.” Sid claimed that he would abduct Kareena’s son, Taimur.

