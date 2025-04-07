comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf to essay freedom fighters in Nikkhil Advani’s web series on Rash Behari Bose; Pratibha Ranta to be seen in a pivotal role too

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf to essay freedom fighters in Nikkhil Advani’s web series on Rash Behari Bose; Pratibha Ranta to be seen in a pivotal role too

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf to essay freedom fighters in Nikkhil Advani's web series on Rash Behari Bose; Pratibha Ranta to be seen in a pivotal role too
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is bringing a historical drama that will delve into the stories of India’s freedom fighters Rash Behari Bose and Sachindra Nath Sanyal. The upcoming web series aims to showcase their significant roles in the independence movement. A source close to the project revealed to India Today, “Bhuvan Bam is portraying the Bengali revolutionary Rash Behari Bose and has already begun filming for the series. To get into character, he has even shaved off his moustache.”

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf to essay freedom fighters in Nikkhil Advani's web series on Rash Behari Bose; Pratibha Ranta to be seen in a pivotal role too

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf to essay freedom fighters in Nikkhil Advani’s web series on Rash Behari Bose; Pratibha Ranta to be seen in a pivotal role too

The source further added, “Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf will be seen as Sachindra Nath Sanyal, a close associate of Bose. Interestingly, he has grown a moustache for the role. Pratibha Ranta plays Sanyal’s wife, whom he married as a child.”

The team is currently shooting in Madh Island, Mumbai, on a specially designed set that replicates Bengal in the early 1900s. While the streaming platform has yet to be confirmed, sources indicate that the show might premiere on SonyLIV. Advani has previously delivered successful projects for the platform, including Freedom at Midnight and Rocket Boys.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anjana Sukhani recalls Nikkhil Advani being “mean and harsh sometimes” during Salaam-E-Ishq shoot; reveals she wasn’t informed about kissing scene with Anil Kapoor, saying, “This wouldn’t happen to a star kid”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

