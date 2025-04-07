comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tamannaah Bhatia begins shooting for special dance number in Raid 2; and no, it’s not with Yo Yo Honey Singh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tamannaah Bhatia begins shooting for special dance number in Raid 2; and no, it’s not with Yo Yo Honey Singh

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make her mark again with a unique dance number in the highly anticipated Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 crime thriller Raid. Known for her unparalleled grace and captivating performances, Tamannaah's inclusion in the film has sparked widespread excitement among fans and movie buffs alike. Her reputation as one of the finest dancers in the industry has only solidified over the years, and this new track is expected to be a highlight of the film.

A source close to production revealed, “Tamannaah has officially begun filming for the high-energy dance number in Raid 2, and the buzz on set is electric. After the massive success of 'Kaavaalaa' and 'Aaj Ki Raat,' there’s tremendous anticipation around what she brings to the screen this time. The team has designed an extravagant set with shimmering lights, bold colour palettes, and strobe effects to elevate the visual appeal. It’s a glamorous track, with Tamannaah sporting a sequined ensemble and showcasing her signature dancing prowess. Interestingly, while it’s already confirmed that the track isn’t with Yo Yo Honey Singh, the makers keep the singer under wraps—leaving fans curious and speculating.”

Tamannaah's exceptional dancing skills have been showcased in several chart-topping songs in recent years, most notably in 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Stree 2. The track, which became the top song of 2024, was a massive hit and became a fan favourite, further cementing her status as a versatile performer. Her impeccable rhythm, combined with her natural charisma, has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry today. Audiences are eagerly anticipating her next dance number, as they know she is guaranteed to bring something unique and exciting to the table.

Raid 2, which is inspired by true events, is the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid, which starred Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D'Cruz. The film, set against the backdrop of high-stakes financial crime, promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With Tamannaah's special dance number, fans can expect a mix of intense drama and high-energy performances, further adding to the film's already high expectations.

